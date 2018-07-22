Mariners 8, White Sox 2

Chicago Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 2 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 1 0 L.Grcia lf 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 1 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Haniger rf 1 2 0 0 A.Grcia rf 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 Dvidson dh 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 3 2 1 1 Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 Span lf 2 0 0 1 K.Smith c 2 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 2 3 6 Y.Sanch 3b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Engel cf 3 1 1 0 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 29 8 7 8

Chicago 000 002 000—2 Seattle 500 000 03x—8

E_Vincent (1), Segura (12). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Chicago 4, Seattle 3. 3B_D.Gordon (4). HR_Ti.Anderson (14), Healy 2 (20). SB_Segura (15). SF_Span (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Lopez L,4-8 5 5 5 5 4 1 Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 2 Gomez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Volstad 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 Santiago 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Seattle Gonzales W,11-5 6 1-3 4 2 2 1 6 Pazos H,16 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Nicasio H,18 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Colome H,16 1 1 0 0 0 2 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:53. A_38,207 (47,943).