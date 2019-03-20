https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Mariners-9-Athletics-7-13702580.php
Mariners 9, Athletics 7
|Seattle
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lureano cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Bruce 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Encrnco dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Do.Sntn lf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Beckham ss
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Semien ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|I.Szuki rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|D.Moore 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|9
|7
|9
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|Seattle
|005
|130
|000—9
|Oakland
|112
|000
|300—7
E_Healy (1). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Healy (1), M.Chapman (1), Pinder (1), Profar (1). HR_Do.Santana (1), Beckham (1), M.Chapman (1), Piscotty (1), K.Davis (1). SB_D.Gordon (1), D.Moore (1). CS_Beckham (1). SF_Haniger (1). S_D.Gordon (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gonzales W,1-0
|6
|7
|4
|3
|1
|4
|Rumbelow
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Gearrin H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosscup H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Strickland S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|Fiers L,0-1
|3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Dull
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Buchter
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendelken
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by Fiers (Bruce), by Buchter (Vogelbach). WP_Fiers 2, Rumbelow.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:24. A_45,787 (45,600).
