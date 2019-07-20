https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Mariners-Leake-perfect-through-6-innings-vs-14110115.php
Mariners' Leake perfect through 6 innings vs Angels
Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP
SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Leake of the Seattle Mariners is pitching a perfect game through six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
Leake has thrown 55 pitches and struck out five Friday night in Seattle.
The 31-year-old right-hander was tagged by the Angels in his last start, exactly a week ago when he gave up seven runs while getting just two outs. The Angels pitched a combined no-hitter that night while the entire club wore jerseys honoring late teammate Tyler Skaggs.
Leake began this game with 7-8 record this year.
The Mariners lead 10-0.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
View Comments