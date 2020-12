DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez tallied 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift New Hampshire to a 53-51 win over Hartford on Monday.

Tied at 51 with 8.9 seconds left, New Hampshire forward Nick Guadarrama was fouled after securing Hartford’s missed free throw. Guadarrama made both of his attempts at the line. Traci Carter dribbled it the length of the court and was short on a free-throw line jumper as time expired.