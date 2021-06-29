Martinez leads Red Sox past slumping Royals 7-6 DOUG ALDEN, Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 11:58 p.m.
1 of9 Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez watches his RBI sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Boston. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes, right, is congratulated by Christian Vazquez after the Red Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-6 in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Boston. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo goes airborne while heading home to score on a two-run double by J.D. Martinez during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Boston. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn, right, is congratulated by Carlos Santana (41) after his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Boston. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, right, scores on a two-run double by J.D. Martinez as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez looks for the throw during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Boston. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) waits as Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, left, rounds the bases on a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Boston. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez drove in four runs, including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the slumping Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Tuesday on a sweltering night at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox, who had four homers in each of their previous two games, won their fifth straight despite not going deep Tuesday.