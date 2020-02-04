Maryland-Eastern Shore tops Delaware State 68-66

Recommended Video:

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Ahmad Frost scored 15 points, Gabriel Gyamfi grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 11 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 13 seconds left, and Maryland-Eastern Shore ended a five-game skid with a 68-66 win over Delaware State on Monday night.

Gyamfi's free throw put the Hawks up 67-66, AJ Cheeseman made one of two from the line for the final score and Delaware State's John Crosby missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Cheeseman scored 13 points and Canaan Bartley added 10 for the Hawks (3-19, 2-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who outscored the Hornets 32-20 in the paint.

Crosby scored 19 points and Omari Peek-Green added 16 for Delaware State (3-18, 2-5). Ameer Bennett scored 11 points and Pinky Wiley made six assists.

The Hawks play at Morgan State on Saturday and Delaware State plays at Norfolk S

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25