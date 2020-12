COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 23 points, Aaron Wiggins scored 15 and Maryland controlled most of the way in an 84-71 win over La Salle Tuesday night.

Ayala made 13-for-15 foul shots, Wiggins had nine rebounds, Hakim Hart scored 13 points, Donta Scott 11 and Jairus Hamilton 10 for Maryland.