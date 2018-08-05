Matt Hagan qualifies No. 1 for NHRA Northwest Nationals





Photo: Jerry Foss, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 In this photo provided by the NHRA, Matt Hagan drives in Funny Car No. 1 qualifying Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at the CatSpot NHRA Northwest Nationals drag races at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash. Hagan took the No. 1 qualifying spot. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP) less In this photo provided by the NHRA, Matt Hagan drives in Funny Car No. 1 qualifying Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at the CatSpot NHRA Northwest Nationals drag races at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash. Hagan took the ... more Photo: Jerry Foss, AP Image 2 of 2 In this photo provided by the NHRA, Steve Torrence drives in Top Fuel qualifying at the CatSpot NHRA Northwest Nationals drag races Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash. Torrence drove to a 3.723-second pass at 331.61 mph to earn the preliminary No. 1 qualifying position. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP) less In this photo provided by the NHRA, Steve Torrence drives in Top Fuel qualifying at the CatSpot NHRA Northwest Nationals drag races Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash. Torrence drove to a ... more Photo: Jerry Foss, AP Matt Hagan qualifies No. 1 for NHRA Northwest Nationals 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Matt Hagan took his fourth No. 1 qualifier of the Funny Car season Saturday in the CatSpot NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

Hagan's run 3.913-second run at 324.75 mph from Friday stood strong through Saturday's two sessions. He's trying to win for the third time in five events.

"I think the new body is just a little bit of a learning curve," Hagan said. "The car is obviously running great with No. 1 qualifier but there's still some things we are learning about this new Hellcat body. I feel confident about it though."

Steve Torrence was No. 1 in Top Fuel, and Jeg Coughlin Jr. topped the Pro Stock field, also with their Friday passes.