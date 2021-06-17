Matteo Berrettini beats Andy Murray at Queen's Club June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 3:48 p.m.
Andy Murray of Britain waves as he leaves court after he loses against Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates winning at match point against Andy Murray of Britain during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Thursday, June 17, 2021.
5 of15 Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Matteo Berrettini of Italy serves to Andy Murray of Britain during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
Andy Murray of Britain holds his racket during a break as he plays Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Andy Murray of Britain wipes his face during a break as he plays Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Thursday, June 17, 2021.
15 of15
LONDON (AP) — Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini overpowered Andy Murray with his booming serve in a 6-3, 6-3 victory at The Queen’s Club grass-court tournament on Thursday to move into the quarterfinals.
The Italian had 14 aces in the 85-minute match, saved all three break points he faced, and had just seven unforced errors. He held Murray to just one winner and twice broke serve in the first set. He won the first three games of the second to take command.