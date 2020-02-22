Mavs All-Star Doncic resting ankle on back-to-back at Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is skipping the second night of a back-to-back in Atlanta to rest the right ankle he has sprained twice, an injury that sidelined him both times.

Doncic was listed as out with right ankle soreness for the visit to the Hawks on Saturday night. Fellow European star Kristaps Porzingis also is sitting to rest his surgically repaired left knee. It's the third straight back-to-back Porzingis has missed.

Doncic was out four games the first time he sprained the ankle in December, then another seven when the 20-year-old sensation did it again before the All-Star break. Doncic played the final game before the break and the first game back, a 122-106 win at Orlando on Friday.

The Mavericks are 2-0 without their top two scorers, including a 123-100 home win over Atlanta on Feb. 1. The other win was at home against Charlotte.

Center Willie Cauley-Stein is out against Atlanta for personal reasons, and guard Seth Curry is questionable with right knee soreness that kept him out of consecutive games earlier this month.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Photo: John Raoux, AP Photo: John Raoux, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Mavs All-Star Doncic resting ankle on back-to-back at Hawks 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

