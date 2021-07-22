Mayfield's 3-run homer off Maeda leads Angels past Twins 3-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jack Mayfield hit a three-run homer and Andrew Heaney finished seven innings for his longest start of the season, leading the Los Angeles Angels past Minnesota 3-2 on Thursday night after the Twins traded away All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz.
Heaney (6-7) gave up just four hits, two walks and two runs with seven strikeouts, the left-hander's most effective appearance in six weeks. Heaney fell behind 2-0 in the fourth on an RBI double by Willians Astudillo and a run-scoring groundout from Gilberto Celestino, but Mayfield picked him up with his big hit in the following inning.