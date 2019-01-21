Mazyck

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aliyah Mazyck hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points, both season highs, and Minyon Moore had her third double-double of the season to help USC beat UCLA 72-67 on Sunday night and snap a five-game skid.

Moore finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Asiah Jones added 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting for USC (11-6, 1-5 Pac-12).

Mariya Moore's layup gave the Trojans an 11-point lead, their biggest, with eight minutes to play. Michaela Onyenwere answered with a 3-pointer — the first of her 10 points — during a 16-7 spurt that trimmed UCLA's deficit to 62-60 with two minutes left. Mazyck converted a 3-point play to push USC's lead to five points with 23 seconds remaining and Minyon Moore made 4 of 4 free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal it.

Onyenwere had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Lindsey Corsaro scored 15 on 5-of-6 shooting and Kennedy Burke added 14 points for UCLA (9-9, 2-4).