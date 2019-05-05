McCarron leads PGA Tour Champions' Insperity Invitational

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Scott McCarron took a three-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions' Insperity Invitational, completing a 5-under 67 in the storm-delayed first round and adding a 65 in the second.

McCarron was in the middle of his second hole Friday when lightning and heavy rain wiped out most of the play at The Woodlands Country Club. He won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic two weeks ago in Georgia for his ninth senior title.

Paul Goydos and Scott Parel were tied for second. Goydos shot 68-67 after only playing two shots Friday. Parel shot 67-68, playing 32 holes Saturday.

Colin Montgomerie was 8 under after two 68s. He started play Saturday with a par putt on his fourth hole.

Bernhard Langer, the winner last year for his fourth title in the event, was tied for 11th at 5 under after rounds of 69 and 70.