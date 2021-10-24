McCollum helps Blazers rout Suns for first win of season ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN , Associated Press Oct. 24, 2021 Updated: Oct. 24, 2021 2:06 a.m.
1 of9 Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore gestures after making a 3-point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton, center, shoots between Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, left, and guard Dennis Smith Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum gestures after making a 3-point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum shoots in front of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, left, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was happy to have an extra pair of clothes on Saturday night. He needed them after getting drenched by his players as they celebrated his first career victory as a head coach.
CJ McCollum scored 28 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 134-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
Written By
ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN