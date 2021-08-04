McCullers, Astros silence LA bats at raucous Dodger Stadium JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Aug. 4, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 2 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night.
The crowd of 52,692 — the largest in the majors this season — had waited a long time to let José Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Astros know just how they felt about possibly being cheated out of a 2017 World Series title.