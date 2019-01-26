McDonald scores 20, Arizona holds off USC 71-68

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald had 20 points and eight assists on Friday night and Arizona held off a late charge from Southern California for a 71-68 win.

The Wildcats (14-5, 4-4 Pac-12) led by 13 early in the fourth quarter. The Trojans (11-7, 1-6) closed the gap to 70-68 on Mariya Moore's 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.

USC fouled to send Tee Tee Starks to the line. Starks made 1 of 2 free throws and, at the other end, she blocked Moore's 3-point attempt with five seconds left to help Arizona hold on.

The Trojans led 33-28 at halftime before the Wildcats took control with 10 straight points in the third quarter. Arizona outscored USC 25-12 in the period.

Dominique McBryde had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona. Cate Reese scored 17 points and Starks added a career-high 13.

Minyon Moore scored 20 points, Aliyah Mazyck added 16 and Mariya Moore finished with 13 for USC.