McKenzie loses perfect game in 8th, Indians beat Tigers 11-0 DAVE HOGG, Associated Press Aug. 15, 2021 Updated: Aug. 15, 2021 5:34 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0 Sunday.
“It was a pretty good fastball, but I didn't get it past him,” McKenize said. “So it wasn't good enough.”