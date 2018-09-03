McLaren signs British teenager Norris to replace Vandoorne

Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France followed by Renault driver Carlos Sainz of Spain and Force India driver Esteban Ocon of France during the Formula One Italy Grand Prix at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. less Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France followed by Renault driver Carlos Sainz of Spain and Force India driver Esteban Ocon of France during the Formula One Italy Grand Prix at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, ... more Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP

Renault driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his racer during practice at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy , Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. Renault driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his racer during practice at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy , Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. Photo: Luca Bruno, AP

Mclaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Mclaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert, AP



WOKING, England (AP) — British teenager Lando Norris will drive for Formula One team McLaren next year in place of Stoffel Vandoorne.

McLaren says it has signed the 18-year-old Norris to a "multi-year" deal.

Norris has been the team's reserve driver and has taken part in practice sessions in Belgium and Italy.

He says "although I've been part of the team for a while now, this is a special moment, one I could only hope would become reality."

Norris, who is currently second in standings in the Formula 2 feeder series, will partner with Carlos Sainz Jr. The 24-year-old Sainz Jr. was announced last month as the replacement for Fernando Alonso, who is leaving F1 at the end of the season.

