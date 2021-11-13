McNamara, No. 9 Michigan rally past No. 23 Penn State 21-17 TRAVIS JOHNSON, Associated Press Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 4:27 p.m.
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) passes while being pressured by Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) catches a second-quarter touchdown pass in front of Penn State defenders Joey Porter Jr. (9) and Ji'Ayir Brown (16) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) attempts to intercept a pass intended for Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to escape a tackle attempt by Michigan defensive end Taylor Upshaw (91) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
8 of8
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Cade McNamara threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All with 3:29 left and No. 9 Michigan stayed in the Big Ten championship race, rallying past tricky No. 23 Penn State 21-17 on Saturday.
McNamara completed 19 of 29 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns to boost the Wolverines (9-1, 6-1 conference, No. 6 CFP).