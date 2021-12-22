McNeil gets hot, sparks West Virginia past Penguins 82-52 Dec. 22, 2021 Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 8:26 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sean McNeil hit four 3-pointers in five minutes, two in a 14-0 run when he scored the last eight points, and West Virginia raced past Youngstown State in the second half for an 82-52 win on Wednesday night.
McNeil, who only attempted one shot in the first half, made all four of his 3s and finished with 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Taz Sherman added 16 for the Mountaineers (11-1), who have won eight in a row heading into the Big 12 Conference opener at No. 16 Texas on New Year's Day.