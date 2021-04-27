Skip to main content
Sports

Memphis Grizzlies Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Morant 52 32.1 366-795 .460 56-190 235-320 .734 1023 19.7
Valanciunas 52 28.0 367-633 .580 19-52 131-170 .771 884 17.0
Brooks 56 29.4 351-841 .417 105-303 126-150 .840 933 16.7
Jackson 3 21.0 17-35 .486 2-11 12-16 .750 48 16.0
Anderson 58 27.2 256-552 .464 76-219 117-149 .785 705 12.2
Allen 47 25.6 170-402 .423 106-267 75-87 .862 521 11.1
Clarke 50 24.9 225-435 .517 19-66 64-95 .674 533 10.7
Melton 40 20.5 148-320 .463 74-165 33-43 .767 403 10.1
Bane 56 22.0 190-401 .474 95-209 36-43 .837 511 9.1
Dieng 22 16.9 56-108 .519 23-48 38-43 .884 173 7.9
Jones 58 18.4 161-368 .438 39-125 33-36 .917 394 6.8
Tillman 49 19.1 143-259 .552 18-56 31-47 .660 335 6.8
Winslow 21 20.1 61-176 .347 6-45 12-20 .600 140 6.7
Konchar 35 13.4 48-105 .457 15-41 20-24 .833 131 3.7
Tillie 14 8.7 13-42 .310 6-26 4-5 .800 36 2.6
McDermott 17 9.2 13-33 .394 5-22 8-8 1.000 39 2.3
Porter 8 3.3 3-9 .333 2-7 3-3 1.000 11 1.4
Frazier 3 11.0 2-8 .250 0-2 0-0 .000 4 1.3
TEAM 60 242.1 2590-5522 .469 666-1854 978-1259 .777 6824 113.7
OPPONENTS 60 242.1 2469-5304 .465 776-2126 1046-1335 .784 6760 112.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Morant 48 154 202 3.9 380 7.3 75 1 47 160 9
Valanciunas 211 430 641 12.3 94 1.8 148 0 29 87 37
Brooks 46 121 167 3.0 131 2.3 195 0 66 104 22
Jackson 4 14 18 6.0 3 1.0 14 0 1 3 5
Anderson 48 299 347 6.0 205 3.5 104 0 71 71 46
Allen 18 135 153 3.3 101 2.1 70 0 45 47 8
Clarke 72 200 272 5.4 87 1.7 73 0 51 31 43
Melton 26 103 129 3.2 108 2.7 71 0 50 49 20
Bane 22 146 168 3.0 96 1.7 108 0 34 48 11
Dieng 28 70 98 4.5 29 1.3 38 0 17 22 14
Jones 20 102 122 2.1 227 3.9 27 0 59 42 5
Tillman 63 154 217 4.4 64 1.3 107 0 39 34 28
Winslow 14 77 91 4.3 40 1.9 39 0 15 33 10
Konchar 25 72 97 2.8 37 1.1 35 0 30 17 7
Tillie 6 11 17 1.2 4 .3 16 0 5 1 7
McDermott 6 13 19 1.1 4 .2 8 0 2 4 3
Porter 2 7 9 1.1 1 .1 6 0 2 5 0
Frazier 0 4 4 1.3 7 2.3 4 0 1 3 0
TEAM 659 2112 2771 46.2 1618 27.0 1138 2 564 795 275
OPPONENTS 571 2111 2682 44.7 1543 25.7 1091 1 457 913 318
