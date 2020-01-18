https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Mercer-90-Samford-75-14986666.php
Mercer 90, Samford 75
Bender 1-3 0-0 2, Dimitrijevic 8-13 3-4 25, Gary 5-13 2-2 13, Glisson 2-5 0-1 4, Love 2-2 0-0 4, Robertson 3-5 3-3 10, Stair 11-18 0-1 26. Totals 32-59 8-11 84.
Allen 5-14 6-6 16, Austin 4-11 2-2 14, Dupree 3-6 4-4 11, Dye 4-6 2-5 10, Robinson 4-7 6-7 15, Sharkey 0-6 2-2 2, Tatum 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 1-2 3-4 5. Totals 22-54 25-30 75.
Halftime_Mercer 51-32. 3-Point Goals_Mercer 12-25 (Dimitrijevic 6-8, Stair 4-8, Robertson 1-2, Gary 1-7), Samford 6-14 (Austin 4-6, Dupree 1-1, Robinson 1-3, Sharkey 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Allen 0-2). Fouled Out_Love, Stair. Rebounds_Mercer 26 (Stair 9), Samford 25 (Allen 11). Assists_Mercer 15 (Dimitrijevic 5), Samford 6 (Robinson 2). Total Fouls_Mercer 23, Samford 17.
