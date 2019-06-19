https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Mets-10-Braves-2-14016508.php
Mets 10, Braves 2
|New York
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McNeil lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Joyce rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|deGrom p
|5
|1
|1
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tssaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|40
|10
|15
|10
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|New York
|004
|202
|011—10
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|002—
|2
DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_New York 11, Atlanta 4. 2B_McNeil (16), P.Alonso 2 (16), Cano (15), Conforto (14), deGrom (2), Swanson (13). HR_McNeil (4), P.Alonso (24), Conforto (14), F.Freeman (20), Donaldson (13). SB_McNeil (1), A.Rosario (8), Gomez (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|deGrom W,4-6
|8
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|10
|Gsellman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Teheran L,5-5
|4
|8
|6
|6
|3
|3
|Toussaint
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Dayton
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tomlin
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
HBP_by deGrom (Riley). WP_Tomlin.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sean Barber; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:04. A_24,791 (41,149).
