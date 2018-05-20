https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Mets-4-Diamondbacks-1-12929471.php
Mets 4, Diamondbacks 1
Published 4:06 pm, Sunday, May 20, 2018
|Arizona
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nimmo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Owings rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cnforto cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Gnzal 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Gllorme 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nido c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Syndrgr p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bchholz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|Arizona
|010
|000
|000—1
|New York
|000
|001
|30x—4
E_Flores (2). LOB_Arizona 5, New York 5. 2B_Flores (8). HR_A.Cabrera (7), A.Rosario 2 (2). SB_Owings (4), Nimmo (3). CS_Goldschmidt (1). S_Buchholz (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Buchholz
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|McFarland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De La Rosa L,0-2
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Salas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Syndergaard W,4-1
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Blevins H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gsellman S,1-4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Buchholz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:41. A_34,894 (41,922).
