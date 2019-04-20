https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Mets-5-Cardinals-4-13782118.php
Mets 5, Cardinals 4
|New York
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McNeil lf-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Crpnt 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|J.Mrtin rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|J..Dvis 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Molina c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ed.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De.Fwlr cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Wnwrght p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vrgas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Munoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smth ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|J.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|3
|New York
|210
|101
|000—5
|St. Louis
|000
|102
|010—4
E_DeJong (1), J.Martinez (1), J..Davis (3), A.Rosario (3). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 12, St. Louis 11. 2B_Cano 2 (6), J..Davis (3), M.Carpenter (5), Molina (6), De.Fowler (4). HR_P.Alonso (7), J.Martinez (1), Thomas (1). SB_DeJong (2). S_Lagares (1), J.Vargas (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Vargas
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Lugo W,1-0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Familia H,4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gsellman H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz S,7-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|Wainwright L,1-2
|3
|8
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Helsley
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Leone
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brebbia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Wainwright pitched to 2 batters in the 4th
J.Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
WP_Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:31. A_40,413 (45,538).
