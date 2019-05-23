Mets 6, Nationals 1

Washington New York ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 4 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 5 0 1 0 Eaton rf 3 1 1 1 J..Dvis lf 4 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 0 1 0 Cano 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 4 0 1 0 Hchvrri 2b 1 1 1 0 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 1 1 0 V.Rbles cf 2 0 0 0 C.Gomez rf 2 1 0 0 Schrzer p 2 0 0 0 Lagares cf 4 1 1 3 J.Ross p 0 0 0 0 Nido c 2 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 W.Ramos ph-c 1 1 0 0 Kndrick ph 1 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 0 1 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 D.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 R.Davis ph-lf 1 1 1 3 Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 32 6 7 6

Washington 100 000 000—1 New York 000 000 06x—6

E_M.Adams (2). LOB_Washington 5, New York 7. 2B_J..Davis (6), Hechavarria (1), T.Frazier (2), Lagares (3). HR_Eaton (4), R.Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Scherzer 6 4 0 0 2 9 Ross H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Grace H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Barraclough L,0-1 H,6 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Doolittle BS,2 0 2 4 4 1 0 Guerra 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 New York deGrom 6 2 1 1 3 8 Gsellman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gagnon W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bashlor 1 1 0 0 0 1

Doolittle pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Doolittle (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:59. A_27,188 (41,922).