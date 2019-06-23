Mets' Callaway, Vargas have confrontation with reporter

New York Mets' Jason Vargas, right, is accompanied by manager Mickey Callaway as he leaves a baseball game during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, Sunday, June 16, 2019, in New York. less New York Mets' Jason Vargas, right, is accompanied by manager Mickey Callaway as he leaves a baseball game during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, Sunday, June 16, 2019, in New ... more Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Mets' Callaway, Vargas have confrontation with reporter 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway cursed at a reporter, and pitcher Jason Vargas had to be restrained from charging him during a confrontation in the team's clubhouse after a loss Sunday.

The dustup with Tim Healey of Newsday occurred after the Mets blew a late lead in a 5-3 defeat to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Reporters asked repeatedly after the game about Callaway's decision to stick with reliever Seth Lugo during the eighth inning instead of going to closer Edwin Diaz. Lugo allowed a go-ahead three-run homer to Javier Baez.

After the press conference, Callaway walked past Healey in the clubhouse. Healey told Callaway he would "see you tomorrow," and Callaway responded by calling Healey an obscenity. Callaway walked away and then returned, cursing at Healey again and telling him to leave the clubhouse.

Vargas then stared down Healey and eventually tried to charge him. Players stepped in to restrain the veteran left-hander.

No punches were thrown, and Healey left the clubhouse moments later.

It's been a trying season for the Mets following an aggressive offseason. The club is 37-41.

New York is set to open a four-game series at Philadelphia on Monday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports