Mets' Canó hit by pitch, called for strike, leaves game

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinson Canó has been pulled from the New York Mets game against the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit by a pitch on his left hand while failing to check his swing.

The left-handed hitting Canó began to swing Sunday at a fastball from left-hander Gio González in the first inning and fell open toward first base as the pitch headed toward his chest. It connected with the outside of his left hand, and Canó staggered out of the box and slammed his helmet before leaving.

Canó was ruled to have swung at the pitch by plate umpire Todd Tichenor. It's the second time this season Canó has been struck by a pitch while called for a swinging strike.

He was replaced by Juan Lagares with the count 0-1.

___

