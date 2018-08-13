Mets' Wright starts rehab assignment in minors, goes 0 for 3

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets third baseman David Wright played his first game in almost a year Sunday, going 0 for 3 to start a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Wright struck out twice and flied out for St. Lucie in the Class A Florida State League. The seven-time All-Star played five innings in the field and didn't get a grounder during a 4-1 loss to Clearwater.

The 35-year-old Wright has been beset by back, neck and shoulder trouble in recent seasons. His last game in the major leagues was May 27, 2016 — he had a brief stint in the minors last August before being shut down.

The Mets captain is hoping to play again in the majors this year.

"I wouldn't be out here in 95-degree sunny Florida dripping sweat if I didn't think I could make it back," he told reporters.

"What I've kind of come to realize, these last two months of this baseball-rehab stuff, is that I certainly need off days periodically," he said. "We're going to look at that when we start scheduling for the next week or so."