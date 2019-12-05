Mets acquire Marisnick from Astros for pair of prospects

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Jake Marisnick was acquired by the New York Mets from the Houston Astros on Thursday for two prospects -- left-hander Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona.

Marisnick is an excellent defender with speed but a weak hitter. He could play center field and allow the Mets to use Brandon Nimmo primarily in left. Michael Conforto figures to get most of the starts in right.

Juan Lagares, who played 125 games in center for New York last season, became a free agent.

The 28-year-old Marisnick hit .233 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 10 steals last season but is seventh among outfielders with 64 defensive runs save since 2004.

Marisnick slid hard into home plate on July 7, giving Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy a concussion and broken nose. Lucroy was suspended for two games by the commissioner's office, and Los Angeles pitcher Noé Ramirez hit Marisnick between the shoulder blades with a pitch on July 16, earning a three-game ban.

He made $2.2 million and is likely to earn about $3 million next season. He can become a free agent after the 2020 World Series.

The 24-year-old Taylor was 2-3 with a 2.16 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings this year for Class A St. Lucie, Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. Corona, 19, hit .301 in 219 at-bats at the Dominican Summer League Mets, the Gulf Coast Mets and Class A Brooklyn.

