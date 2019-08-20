Mets reliever Gsellman has partially torn lat muscle

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets reliever Robert Gsellman has a partially torn lat muscle that puts the rest of his season in jeopardy, a significant blow to New York's improved bullpen as the team chases a playoff spot.

Gsellman was placed on the 10-day injured list last weekend, retroactive to Aug. 14, with tightness in his right triceps. But the Mets say an MRI showed a partial tear of his right lat, a similar injury to the one that sidelined teammate Noah Syndergaard for more than 4½ months in 2017.

The announcement was made Tuesday before the Mets opened a pivotal homestand against Cleveland. They began the night two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card.

Gsellman is 2-3 with a 4.66 ERA and one save in 52 appearances covering 63 2/3 innings. The right-hander has struck out 60 and walked 23.

New York selected the contract of veteran outfielder Rajai Davis from Triple-A Syracuse, bringing him back to the majors for the second time this season. Right-hander Walker Lockett was optioned to Syracuse and right-handed reliever Brooks Pounders, who was in the minors, was designated for assignment.

New York Mets' Robert Gsellman delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in New York. New York Mets' Robert Gsellman delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Mets reliever Gsellman has partially torn lat muscle 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports