https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Miami-Chicago-Cubs-Runs-15619151.php Miami-Chicago Cubs Runs Published 3:44 pm EDT, Saturday, October 3, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Police: Shots fired, juvenile in custody at Bridgeport housing complex 2 Lanes reopen in Bridgeport after ‘emergency’ road work on I-95 3 Where missile sites once stood in Connecticut 4 Perez, Dunn to plead guilty in police chief exam rigging case 5 Cops: One dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Bridgeport barbershop 6 Fairfield University faculty feel left out of COVID process 7 Rochester police chief out in fallout over Prude death View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.