Miami-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets third. Andres Gimenez singles to shallow center field. Tomas Nido walks. Brandon Nimmo walks. Tomas Nido to second. Andres Gimenez to third. Jeff McNeil reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Brandon Nimmo out at second. Tomas Nido to third. Andres Gimenez scores. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Michael Conforto reaches on error. Jeff McNeil to third. Tomas Nido scores. Fielding error by Corey Dickerson. J.D. Davis walks. Michael Conforto to second. Dominic Smith grounds out to shallow infield to Pablo Lopez.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Mets 2, Marlins 0.

Mets fourth. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging. Andres Gimenez doubles to shallow right field. Tomas Nido grounds out to shallow infield, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar. Andres Gimenez to third. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow left field. Andres Gimenez scores. Jeff McNeil strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 3, Marlins 0.

Marlins fifth. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging. Jon Berti singles to shortstop. Corey Dickerson grounds out to first base to Pete Alonso. Jon Berti to third. Jesus Aguilar homers to left field. Jon Berti scores. Brian Anderson singles to shortstop. Matt Joyce strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 3, Marlins 2.

Mets sixth. Andres Gimenez singles to shallow infield. Tomas Nido singles to shallow right field. Andres Gimenez to third. Brandon Nimmo hit by pitch. Tomas Nido to second. Jeff McNeil out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Monte Harrison. Andres Gimenez scores. Pete Alonso grounds out to shortstop. Brandon Nimmo out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Marlins 2.