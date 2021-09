Rays first. Manuel Margot walks. Wander Franco doubles to deep left field. Manuel Margot to third. Nelson Cruz out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Bryan De La Cruz. Wander Franco to third. Manuel Margot scores. Randy Arozarena walks. Yandy Diaz out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Jesus Sanchez. Wander Franco scores. Jordan Luplow strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 2, Marlins 0.

Rays fifth. Brett Phillips grounds out to shortstop, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Lewin Diaz. Manuel Margot called out on strikes. Wander Franco triples to deep left center field. Nelson Cruz singles to left field. Wander Franco scores. Randy Arozarena singles to shallow infield. Nelson Cruz to second. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Lewin Diaz.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 3, Marlins 0.

Marlins seventh. Lewin Diaz strikes out swinging. Nick Fortes flies out to Manuel Margot. Joe Panik doubles. Eddy Alvarez doubles. Joe Panik scores. Alex Jackson hit by pitch. Jazz Chisholm Jr. grounds out to shallow center field, Joey Wendle to Jordan Luplow.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 3, Marlins 1.

Marlins ninth. Lewin Diaz homers to right field. Nick Fortes pops out to shallow center field to Joey Wendle. Joe Panik flies out to deep left field to Brett Phillips. Eddy Alvarez pops out to shallow infield to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 3, Marlins 2.