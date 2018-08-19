Michael Bradley leads Dick's Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Bradley shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

The 52-year-old Bradley had five birdies and a bogey in the rain-delayed round to reach 11-under 133 at En-Joie Golf Club.

"It's tough when you get delayed, delayed, delayed, the tee times get pushed back," Bradley said. "That makes it tough because we're so kind of routine oriented. I feel like I'm going at this time, then it gets pushed back, then gets pushed back. Some deal with it better than others, but it kind of messes with you a little bit. It turned out OK."

A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, he's seeking his first victory on the 50-and-over tour.

"Didn't drive it quite as well today as I did yesterday, still drove it pretty good," Bradley said. "Limited my mistakes, hit some good shots. I haven't really beaten myself the last couple days, which is rare for me. Looking forward to tomorrow. Hopefully, the weather's going to hold up and it'll be a good day. Try to put on a good show."

Bart Bryant and Marco Dawson were tied for second. Bryant, the 2013 winner at En-Joie for his lone Champions title, had a 67.

"Played pretty solid today," the four-time PGA Tour winner said. "Did everything like I was supposed to. Missed a couple putts that I should have made, but I think everybody is. The greens are soft out there, so they're getting a little a little mushy, getting a little spikey. Having said that, the guys did an unbelievable job getting this course ready to play this week."

Dawson shot 70.

Wes Short Jr. (65), Clark Dennis (70) and Tom Gillis (69) were 9 under, and Kenny Perry (69) was 7 under with first-round leader Doug Garwood (73), Mark Calcavecchia (69), Woody Austin (71), Jerry Haas (68) and Scott Parel (68). Perry won the 3M Championship two weeks ago in Minnesota.

Bernard Langer, the 2014 winner, was 5 under after a 69. Defending champion Scott McCarron had a 71 to get to 1 under. John Daly, the winner of the PGA Tour's 1992 B.C. Open at En-Joie, was 6 over after rounds of 73 and 77.

