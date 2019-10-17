Michael Jordan opens first of 2 medical clinics in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An emotional Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he and his family funded in Charlotte, North Carolina that will provide care to underprivileged members of the community.

The six-time NBA champion and Hornets owner was on hand Thursday for the grand opening of the $7 million Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic. Tears streamed down Jordan's cheeks as he said, "this is a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that has supported me over the years."

The clinic, located in a lower-income section of the city, will provide vital access to primary and preventive care to individuals in the community, including those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Jordan vowed to do more, saying "this is just the start of a battle of being able to touch as many people as we can."

Jordan first announced the $7 million gift in 2017.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports