Michael McLeod scores twice, Devils beat Canadiens 7-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Michael McLeod scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-1 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.
The Devils (16-26-5) were looking to redeem themselves after dropping the first of back-to-back games, 4-1 to the Ottawa Senators. New Jersey did just that by taking an early lead and pulling away on goals from Dawson Mercer, Nico Hischier, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar in his first game back in Montreal (8-30-7).