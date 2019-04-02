Mick Schumacher 2nd fastest in F1 test debut for Ferrari

Mick Schumacher prepares for his first F1 test for Ferrari at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Mick Schumacher has moved closer to emulating his father Michael by driving a Ferrari Formula One car in an official test. Schumacher's father won seven F1 titles, five of those with Ferrari and holds the record for race wins with 91.

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — More than 12 years after Formula One great Michael Schumacher drove his last race for Ferrari, his son showed he might be ready to carry on the family legacy.

Mick Schumacher drove in his first F1 test for Ferrari on Tuesday and set the second fastest time.

Shortly before the end of the afternoon session in Bahrain, the 20-year-old Schumacher posted a time of 1 minute, 29.976 seconds. That was briefly the fastest time of the day before it was surpassed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who was 0.597 seconds faster.

Schumacher completed 56 laps, with only Verstappen and defending champion Lewis Hamilton doing more.

The performance is likely to generate even more excitement about the prospect of seeing a Schumacher driving in Ferrari's famed red car again.

Five of his father's record seven F1 titles were won with Ferrari from 2000-04. His 50-year-old father also holds the record for F1 wins with 91.

Despite the focus, the younger Schumacher appeared calm and was smiling when he arrived at the Ferrari garage and drove onto the track for the first time, watched by his mother, Corinna.

Schumacher was sixth fastest in the morning session, which was twice interrupted by rain, with a best time of 1.32.552 over 30 laps.

