Mike Salinas remains Top Fuel leader at US Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Salinas remained he Top Fuel leader Saturday in the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Salinas had a 3.756-second run at 321.04 mph during the first round of qualifying Friday in his Scrappers Metal Racing dragster.

"We broke the track down into four increments," Salinas stated. "We are trying to see how much horsepower we can put down at each portion of the track. This way we can be ready for Monday."

J.R. Todd led in Funny Car, Tanner Gray in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Defending event winner Todd had a 3.910 at 325.45 in a Toyota Camry on Friday that stood through both sesssion Saturday. Gray had a 6.603 at 208.68 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Krawiec ran a 6.825 at 197.02 on a Harley-Davidson — also both from Friday.