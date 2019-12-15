Mills hit winner, Spurs outlast Suns in OT in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Patty Mills made a jumper from the free throw line with 0.3 seconds left and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Phoenix Suns 121-119 in overtime Saturday.

DeMar DeRozan pulled the Spurs even with a drive and fling — after a foul by Mikal Bridges — down the right side of the lane, but missed the free throw. The ball went out of bounds on a scramble after the missed free throw, and San Antonio kept the ball after a replay review.

Phoenix, with star guard Devin Booker sitting out because of a sore forearm, overcame a late seven-point deficit to force overtime on Kelly Oubre Jr's 3-pointer from the corner in the final seconds.

Mills led the Spurs with 26 points. DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray each added 18, and Lonnie Walker IV had 16.

Ricky Rubio had 25 points and 13 assists for Phoenix. Frank Kaminsky added 22, and Oubre had 17,