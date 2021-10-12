Milwaukee-Atlanta Runs

Brewers fourth. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow left field. Rowdy Tellez flies out to deep right field to Joc Pederson. Luis Urias walks. Omar Narvaez singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Luis Urias to third. Avisail Garcia scores. Lorenzo Cain singles to center field. Omar Narvaez to third. Luis Urias scores. Eric Lauer out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Freddie Freeman to Ozzie Albies. Lorenzo Cain to second. Kolten Wong walks. Willy Adames called out on strikes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Brewers 2, Braves 0.