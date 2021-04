Cubs second. Matt Duffy singles to right field. Jason Heyward reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Matt Duffy out at second. Eric Sogard singles to shallow center field. Jason Heyward to third. Nico Hoerner doubles to shallow left field. Eric Sogard scores. Jason Heyward scores. Adbert Alzolay grounds out to first base to Keston Hiura. Nico Hoerner to third. Ian Happ called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Brewers 0.

Brewers fifth. Keston Hiura doubles to deep left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. pops out to third base to Matt Duffy. Luis Urias flies out to deep right center field to Ian Happ. Keston Hiura to third. Corey Ray pinch-hitting for Freddy Peralta. Corey Ray walks. Kolten Wong walks. Corey Ray to second. Omar Narvaez walks. Kolten Wong to second. Corey Ray to third. Keston Hiura scores. Tyrone Taylor hit by pitch. Omar Narvaez to second. Kolten Wong to third. Corey Ray scores. Travis Shaw strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 2, Cubs 2.

Brewers seventh. Kolten Wong singles to shallow center field. Omar Narvaez flies out to shallow left field to Kris Bryant. Manny Pina pinch-hitting for Brent Suter. Manny Pina homers to left field. Kolten Wong scores. Travis Shaw reaches on error. Fielding error by Andrew Chafin. Billy McKinney reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Travis Shaw out at second. Keston Hiura singles to left field. Billy McKinney to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 4, Cubs 2.

Cubs eighth. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging. Matt Duffy strikes out swinging. Jason Heyward homers to center field. Eric Sogard grounds out to shallow infield, Kolten Wong to Keston Hiura.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 4, Cubs 3.