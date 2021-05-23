Milwaukee-Cincinnati Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong singles to right center field. Omar Narvaez flies out to left center field to Jesse Winker. Christian Yelich lines out to Nick Castellanos. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow right field. Kolten Wong to third. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Travis Shaw walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Avisail Garcia to third. Kolten Wong scores. Willy Adames singles to center field. Travis Shaw to second. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Avisail Garcia scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 3, Reds 0.