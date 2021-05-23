Milwaukee-Cincinnati Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong singles to right center field. Omar Narvaez flies out to left center field to Jesse Winker. Christian Yelich lines out to Nick Castellanos. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow right field. Kolten Wong to third. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Travis Shaw walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Avisail Garcia to third. Kolten Wong scores. Willy Adames singles to center field. Travis Shaw to second. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Avisail Garcia scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 3, Reds 0.

Brewers third. Christian Yelich walks. Avisail Garcia homers to right field. Christian Yelich scores. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to shallow right field, Kyle Farmer to Tyler Stephenson. Travis Shaw strikes out swinging. Willy Adames pops out to shallow center field to Max Schrock.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 5, Reds 0.

Reds third. Luis Castillo strikes out swinging. Jesse Winker homers to center field. Nick Castellanos walks. Tyler Naquin strikes out swinging. Tyler Stephenson walks. Nick Castellanos to second. Tucker Barnhart grounds out to shallow right field, Kolten Wong to Daniel Vogelbach.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 5, Reds 1.

Reds fifth. Shogo Akiyama pinch-hitting for Luis Castillo. Shogo Akiyama doubles to deep left field. Jesse Winker grounds out to shallow right field, Daniel Vogelbach to Freddy Peralta. Shogo Akiyama to third. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep left field. Shogo Akiyama scores. Tyler Naquin flies out to center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Tyler Stephenson walks. Tucker Barnhart hit by pitch. Tyler Stephenson to second. Nick Castellanos to third. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 5, Reds 2.

Brewers sixth. Willy Adames walks. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging. Luis Urias singles to shortstop. Willy Adames to second. Kolten Wong triples to deep center field. Luis Urias scores. Willy Adames scores. Omar Narvaez strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich singles to center field. Kolten Wong scores. Avisail Garcia pops out to shallow center field to Max Schrock.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 8, Reds 2.

Brewers ninth. Omar Narvaez grounds out to shallow right field, Kyle Farmer to Tyler Stephenson. Christian Yelich homers to center field. Daniel Robertson called out on strikes. Tyrone Taylor grounds out to third base, Alex Blandino to Tyler Stephenson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 9, Reds 2.

Reds ninth. Kyle Farmer grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Travis Shaw. Alex Blandino flies out to right field to Tyrone Taylor. Jesse Winker singles to left field. Nick Castellanos homers to left field. Jesse Winker scores. Tyler Naquin doubles to center field. Tyler Stephenson grounds out to shallow center field, Kolten Wong to Travis Shaw.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 9, Reds 4.