https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Milwaukee-L-A-Dodgers-Runs-15617546.php Milwaukee-L.A. Dodgers Runs Published 6:53 pm EDT, Friday, October 2, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Town of Fairfield sued over tree death 2 Police: Shots fired, juvenile in custody at Bridgeport housing complex 3 Fired officer says he didn't believe woman's cries for help 4 Police: Fairfield resident charged in hair-pulling 5 Despite COVID, CanAm Collects on $20 Million Loan on Behalf of Its EB-5 Investors 6 Cummings: Fairfield Ludlowe High closed on Friday 7 Man charged in shooting of 2 Los Angeles County deputies View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.