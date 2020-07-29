Milwaukee-Pittsburgh Runs

Pirates fourth. Josh Bell grounds out to second base, Jedd Gyorko to Justin Smoak. Colin Moran walks. Bryan Reynolds doubles to deep right field. Colin Moran to third. Phillip Evans walks. Guillermo Heredia singles to left field. Phillip Evans to second. Bryan Reynolds scores. Colin Moran scores. Cole Tucker strikes out swinging. John Ryan Murphy grounds out to shallow left field, Jedd Gyorko to Justin Smoak.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 2, Brewers 0.

Brewers sixth. Orlando Arcia lines out to center field to Guillermo Heredia. Lorenzo Cain walks. Keston Hiura homers to center field. Lorenzo Cain scores. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Kevin Newman to Josh Bell. Ryan Braun strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Pirates 2.

Brewers seventh. Eric Sogard pinch-hitting for Jedd Gyorko. Eric Sogard walks. Avisail Garcia walks. Eric Sogard to second. Justin Smoak walks. Avisail Garcia to second. Eric Sogard to third. Manny Pina walks. Justin Smoak to second. Avisail Garcia to third. Eric Sogard scores. Orlando Arcia doubles to deep right field. Manny Pina to third. Justin Smoak scores. Avisail Garcia scores. Lorenzo Cain is intentionally walked. Keston Hiura out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Guillermo Heredia. Orlando Arcia out at third. Manny Pina scores. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 6, Pirates 2.

Pirates seventh. Cole Tucker singles to right field. John Ryan Murphy singles to center field. Cole Tucker to second. Adam Frazier hit by pitch. John Ryan Murphy to second. Cole Tucker to third. Kevin Newman walks. Adam Frazier to second. John Ryan Murphy to third. Cole Tucker scores. Josh Bell pops out to shortstop to Orlando Arcia. Colin Moran reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Kevin Newman to third. Adam Frazier scores. John Ryan Murphy scores. Throwing error by Justin Smoak. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Phillip Evans doubles to shallow center field. Colin Moran to third. Kevin Newman scores. Gregory Polanco pinch-hitting for Guillermo Heredia. Gregory Polanco strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 6, Pirates 6.

Pirates eighth. Cole Tucker doubles to deep left center field. John Ryan Murphy out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Bobby Wahl to Keston Hiura. Cole Tucker to third. Adam Frazier homers to right field. Cole Tucker scores. Kevin Newman flies out to deep right field to Avisail Garcia. Josh Bell flies out to center field to Lorenzo Cain.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 8, Brewers 6.