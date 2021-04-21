Milwaukee-San Diego Runs

Brewers third. Billy McKinney homers to center field. Daniel Robertson grounds out to shortstop, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer. Corbin Burnes reaches on error. Fielding error by Jurickson Profar. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to shallow infield to Chris Paddack. Corbin Burnes to second. Daniel Vogelbach singles to shallow left field. Corbin Burnes to third. Avisail Garcia walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Travis Shaw doubles to deep right field. Avisail Garcia to third. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Corbin Burnes scores. Omar Narvaez singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Travis Shaw scores. Avisail Garcia scores. Keston Hiura strikes out on a foul tip.

5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 5, Padres 0.