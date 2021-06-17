Minnesota 7, Seattle 2

|Minnesota
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Polanco 2b-ss
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Astudillo 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Haniger dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kirilloff rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|France 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bauers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Long Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Arraez lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trammell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Godoy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|201
|040
|000
|—
|7
|Seattle
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2