Minnesota 96, Los Angeles 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ruffin-Pratt
|5:39
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|4
|0
|Sykes
|26:56
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Parker
|30:09
|2-5
|4-4
|3-9
|3
|1
|8
|C.Gray
|32:20
|7-14
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|2
|18
|Wiese
|20:27
|3-10
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|8
|Cooper
|23:21
|4-10
|3-5
|0-1
|3
|1
|12
|Anigwe
|17:25
|4-5
|0-3
|4-6
|0
|0
|8
|Williams
|16:56
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|11
|Augustus
|16:29
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|9
|R.Gray
|6:30
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Gülich
|3:48
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|30-67
|8-13
|8-30
|19
|12
|78
Percentages: FG .448, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (C.Gray 4-7, Williams 3-5, Augustus 1-1, Cooper 1-3, Wiese 1-7, Sykes 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Augustus, R.Gray, Sykes).
Turnovers: 10 (C.Gray 3, Anigwe, Augustus, Cooper, Parker, Sykes, Wiese, Williams).
Steals: 3 (C.Gray 2, Cooper).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carleton
|28:34
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|10
|0
|0
|Collier
|36:37
|11-15
|2-2
|1-9
|5
|3
|25
|Dantas
|33:09
|7-12
|0-0
|4-9
|4
|3
|17
|Dangerfield
|24:20
|7-13
|4-4
|0-2
|5
|3
|21
|Sims
|18:24
|2-8
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Banham
|21:36
|6-6
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|18
|Herbert Harrigan
|11:35
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Johnson
|9:30
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|7
|Brown
|8:44
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|McCall
|7:31
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|37-69
|8-10
|6-32
|30
|13
|96
Percentages: FG .536, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Banham 4-4, Dantas 3-5, Dangerfield 3-8, Johnson 1-1, Herbert Harrigan 1-2, Collier 1-3, Sims 1-3, Brown 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Collier, Dantas, Herbert Harrigan).
Turnovers: 7 (Dantas 2, Sims 2, Collier, Herbert Harrigan, Johnson).
Steals: 5 (Collier 3, Dantas, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Los Angeles
|26
|14
|18
|20
|—
|78
|Minnesota
|19
|30
|22
|25
|—
|96
T_1:49.
