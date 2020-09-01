Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LOS ANGELES Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ruffin-Pratt 5:39 0-1 0-0 1-1 3 4 0
Sykes 26:56 2-8 0-0 0-1 0 2 4
Parker 30:09 2-5 4-4 3-9 3 1 8
C.Gray 32:20 7-14 0-0 0-4 5 2 18
Wiese 20:27 3-10 1-1 0-1 1 0 8
Cooper 23:21 4-10 3-5 0-1 3 1 12
Anigwe 17:25 4-5 0-3 4-6 0 0 8
Williams 16:56 4-7 0-0 0-1 1 0 11
Augustus 16:29 4-7 0-0 0-3 3 1 9
R.Gray 6:30 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Gülich 3:48 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 30-67 8-13 8-30 19 12 78

Percentages: FG .448, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (C.Gray 4-7, Williams 3-5, Augustus 1-1, Cooper 1-3, Wiese 1-7, Sykes 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Augustus, R.Gray, Sykes).

Turnovers: 10 (C.Gray 3, Anigwe, Augustus, Cooper, Parker, Sykes, Wiese, Williams).

Steals: 3 (C.Gray 2, Cooper).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carleton 28:34 0-1 0-2 0-3 10 0 0
Collier 36:37 11-15 2-2 1-9 5 3 25
Dantas 33:09 7-12 0-0 4-9 4 3 17
Dangerfield 24:20 7-13 4-4 0-2 5 3 21
Sims 18:24 2-8 0-0 0-0 1 1 5
Banham 21:36 6-6 2-2 0-1 3 2 18
Herbert Harrigan 11:35 1-5 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Johnson 9:30 3-6 0-0 0-1 1 0 7
Brown 8:44 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
McCall 7:31 0-1 0-0 1-4 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 37-69 8-10 6-32 30 13 96

Percentages: FG .536, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Banham 4-4, Dantas 3-5, Dangerfield 3-8, Johnson 1-1, Herbert Harrigan 1-2, Collier 1-3, Sims 1-3, Brown 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Collier, Dantas, Herbert Harrigan).

Turnovers: 7 (Dantas 2, Sims 2, Collier, Herbert Harrigan, Johnson).

Steals: 5 (Collier 3, Dantas, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None..

Los Angeles 26 14 18 20 78
Minnesota 19 30 22 25 96

T_1:49.