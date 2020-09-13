Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carleton 33:06 3-6 1-1 0-3 1 0 7
Collier 37:08 10-14 2-3 3-8 2 2 23
Dantas 32:07 6-11 0-0 0-6 8 1 15
Banham 35:50 10-14 2-4 1-1 10 0 29
Sims 22:58 5-10 0-0 1-4 7 2 12
Johnson 19:18 3-7 4-4 2-3 1 2 10
Herbert Harrigan 8:48 0-4 0-0 0-3 0 2 0
McCall 8:42 0-2 0-0 3-3 0 1 0
Alexander 2:03 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Totals 200:00 38-69 9-12 10-31 29 12 98

Percentages: FG .551, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (Banham 7-8, Dantas 3-5, Sims 2-3, Collier 1-2, Carleton 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Herbert Harrigan 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Collier, Herbert Harrigan).

Turnovers: 9 (Banham 2, Johnson 2, Carleton, Collier, Dantas, McCall, Sims).

Steals: 5 (Johnson 3, Collier 2).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
INDIANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burke 18:57 3-5 0-0 1-3 2 0 6
Dupree 31:34 6-13 0-1 5-6 3 2 12
Achonwa 21:56 2-7 2-2 1-5 1 3 6
Allemand 24:11 4-7 0-0 1-5 9 2 11
K.Mitchell 27:03 6-12 5-5 0-0 2 3 20
Smalls 21:50 1-5 0-0 1-1 4 0 3
McCowan 20:23 2-4 2-2 3-9 0 0 6
T.Mitchell 18:17 4-8 5-5 0-0 3 2 14
Doyle 15:49 3-7 1-2 1-3 3 1 8
Totals 200:00 31-68 15-17 13-32 27 13 86

Percentages: FG .456, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Allemand 3-5, K.Mitchell 3-8, T.Mitchell 1-2, Smalls 1-3, Doyle 1-4, Achonwa 0-1, Burke 0-1, Dupree 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Burke, McCowan).

Turnovers: 12 (K.Mitchell 3, Achonwa 2, T.Mitchell 2, Allemand, Burke, Dupree, McCowan, Smalls).

Steals: 5 (K.Mitchell 3, Doyle, Dupree).

Technical Fouls: None..

Minnesota 23 26 23 26 98
Indiana 24 24 15 23 86

T_1:45.