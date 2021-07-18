Minnesota-Detroit Runs

Tigers third. Jake Rogers doubles to shallow right field. Derek Hill singles to shallow infield. Jake Rogers to third. Akil Baddoo strikes out swinging. Jonathan Schoop out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Max Kepler. Jake Rogers scores. Robbie Grossman walks. Miguel Cabrera singles to left field. Robbie Grossman to second. Derek Hill scores. Jeimer Candelario doubles to deep left center field. Miguel Cabrera to third. Robbie Grossman scores. Isaac Paredes grounds out to shortstop, Josh Donaldson to Alex Kirilloff.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 3, Twins 0.

Tigers fifth. Akil Baddoo singles to shallow infield. Jonathan Schoop homers to left field. Akil Baddoo scores. Robbie Grossman flies out to Josh Donaldson. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to third base, Josh Donaldson to Alex Kirilloff. Jeimer Candelario lines out to deep center field to Max Kepler.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 5, Twins 0.

Tigers seventh. Jonathan Schoop singles to shallow right field. Robbie Grossman pops out to Jorge Polanco. Miguel Cabrera lines out to left field to Luis Arraez. Jeimer Candelario homers to left field. Jonathan Schoop scores. Isaac Paredes grounds out to shortstop, Josh Donaldson to Alex Kirilloff.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 7, Twins 0.